Lorde Shares Her Acne Struggles With Fans

"For real though, acne sucks," she said. 'You know what also sucks? When you've had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, 'You know what worked for me, is moisturizing!'"

She then went through a laundry list of other suggestions people have shared with her: make a mask out of honey, Greek yogurt and avocado; use coconut oil and try an apricot scrub.

"The very worst is when people think you're just dirty. Yes, I wash my face. I'm just genetically cursed!" she exclaims. 'For everyone out there who's got bad skin -- and actual bad skin, not just the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for for a few days and it will get better -- I feel your pain. We'll get there; we will. I promise." See a fan capture of the story here.