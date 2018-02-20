News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lorde Shares Her Acne Struggles With Fans
02-20-2018
.
Lorde

(Radio.com) While undergoing treatment for her acne, Lorde opened up to fans on social media about her struggles with blemishes. On Monday (February 19), the singer shared several Instagram stories while under the red and blue glow of an acne treatment light.

"For real though, acne sucks," she said. 'You know what also sucks? When you've had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, 'You know what worked for me, is moisturizing!'"

She then went through a laundry list of other suggestions people have shared with her: make a mask out of honey, Greek yogurt and avocado; use coconut oil and try an apricot scrub.

"The very worst is when people think you're just dirty. Yes, I wash my face. I'm just genetically cursed!" she exclaims. 'For everyone out there who's got bad skin -- and actual bad skin, not just the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for for a few days and it will get better -- I feel your pain. We'll get there; we will. I promise." See a fan capture of the story here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Lorde Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lorde T-shirts and Posters

More Lorde News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lorde Shares Her Acne Struggles With Fans

Lorde May Play Unreleased Song On 'Melodrama' Tour

Lorde Thanks Fans For Support In Newspaper Ad

Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event

Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza 2017 In Review

Lorde's 'Melodrama' Getting Deluxe Vinyl Reissue

Lorde's 'Melodrama' Hung At Various Locations In The Louvre

Lorde Surprise Covers Whitney Houston Classic Down Under

Lorde Reveals Support Acts For North American Tour

Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post


More Stories for Lorde

Lorde Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.