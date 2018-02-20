News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Neal Morse Releases 'JoAnna' Music Video
02-20-2018
.
Neal Morse

Neal Morse has released a new music video his track "JoAnna." The song comes from the music icon's new solo album "Life & Times" which just hit stores.

Morse had the following to say about the song, "JoAnna is a very special song to me. It's one of those rare times when everything spontaneously comes together - the string arrangement, the pedal steel guitar, the drums and bass so tastefully done.

"It's one of the best tracks I've ever recorded in my opinion. So excited this album is coming out at this time!" Check out the online stream of the new visual here.

