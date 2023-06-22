Neal Morse Announces 'The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One' Album

Cover art

(Freeman) Nashville, TN prog rocker Neal Morse has announced the upcoming release of his new Rock Opera album, entitled THE DREAMER - JOSEPH: PART ONE, on August 11, 2023. The first video from the album, "Like a Wall," is out today. It will also be available as a limited edition double-vinyl package on September 15, 2023

'The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One' has all the elements you would hope for from a new NEAL MORSE progressive rock album-from long epics and odd time signatures to very melodic and song-oriented tracks--and more! Plus, this is just 'Part One', ending with Joseph in prison for a crime he didn't commit. 'Part Two' will follow in 2024!

On the heels of his 'Jesus Christ The Exorcist' Rock Opera album, Neal Morse has created another prog epic, entitled 'The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One'. It tells the classic story of Joseph (the one with the coat of many colors!) using the medium of progressive rock as only NEAL can!

The story unfolds with Morse employing amazing vocalists like Ted Leonard (Spock's Beard, Pattern Seeking Animals), Matt Smith (Theocracy) and Jake Livgren (Proto-kaw, Kansas) to sing the roles of Joseph's brothers, as they grow dark with jealousy and throw him in the pit.

As well as casting the characters in the story, Neal also sought out the finest musicians for the musical "roles." So you'll hear the soaring guitar playing of Steve Morse (Deep Purple, Dixie Dregs) and Eric Gillette (Neal Morse Band) among others, as this familiar story comes alive through amazing music that will thrill all fans of progressive rock.

"I have to say I am extremely pleased with the way this album came out!" explains Morse. "As with many creative endeavors, there are times along the way where you start to wonder where you're at and if it will come together in the end. I am so happy to report that this one really has come together and exceeded my expectations! The guest vocalists are fantastic and the string arrangements are extraordinary! Jerry Guidroz did an exceptional job on the mix, and I am so excited to share this album with all of you! Now on to Part Two..."

Related Stories

NMB (The Neal Morse Band) launch live recording of 'Another Story To Tell'

Neal Morse Band Announce New Double Album 'Innocence & Danger'

Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl

Neal Morse Launches Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff

More Neal Morse News