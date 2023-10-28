Neal Morse Announces New Album With 'Cosmic Mess' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Neal Morse has announced his new album, 'The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two' - the highly anticipated follow up to 2023's 'The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One.' The first single from part two of his latest rock opera is "Cosmic Mess", out today along with a new music video.

'The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One' concluded with Joseph unjustly imprisoned. In 'The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two,' the biblical narrative unfolds, chronicling how Joseph's wisdom and intelligence led him to become the viceroy of Egypt and, to the eventual reunion with his family.

Commenting on the new single, NEAL had this to say: “It doesn’t sound like it, but 'Cosmic Mess' was written on the piano. I think it was toward the end of the writing process on Joseph, and I was thinking it would be good to have another prologue sort of song. One of my main takeaways from the Joseph story is that it was necessary for all the terrible things to happen to Joseph to put him at the right hand of pharaoh, so that he could feed/save the whole world and be reunited with his family. So that’s what I am singing about in the chorus… The darkness must come in order for the light to fully show up. Anyway, I played all the instruments on this, including the drums, and had a fine time doing it.”

In the latter part of 2022, NEAL MORSE dedicated his creative efforts to following up the successful release of 'Jesus Christ the Exorcist' by crafting a new rock opera. Inspiration flowed, resulting in nearly two hours of music that narrates the story of Joseph, known for his coat of many colors, through the lens of progressive rock, in a style that is uniquely NEAL MORSE.

Rather than presenting two hours simultaneously as a double album, NEAL opted to release Joseph's new rock opera in two separate volumes, believing that the strength of both the music and the story warranted this approach, as each album could independently stand as a testament to its intrinsic value. Now, to continue the story told in 'The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One', this talented and prolific artist carries on Joseph's story with melodious drama in 'The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two.'

NEAL comments on the album: "The second installment in the Joseph story shocked me! I wish you could hear the development… Where it started to where it ended up! Pretty crazy, how it all developed largely with the help of other artists. I won’t get into naming names because I would have to name all of them, but friends and brothers (lliterally!) really brought a lot to the table on this one and I am absolutely thrilled with the way 'The Restoration' turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I loved making it!”

Now, in the follow up to Joseph's story, NEAL assumes the lead vocalist role, while an impressive cast of guest artists, including Nick D’Virgilio (Spock's Beard), Ted Leonard (Spock’s Beard, Pattern Seeking Animals), Matt Smith (Theocracy), Ross Jennings (Haken), Jake Livgren (Proto-Kaw, Kansas) and Alan Morse (Spock's Beard), join him in this second chapter. They collaborate with members of the Neal Morse Band, such as Bill Hubauer and Eric Gillette, among others. Together, they breathe life into this familiar tale through extraordinary music that promises to captivate progressive rock enthusiasts once more.

As one of the most accomplished composers of our era, NEAL MORSE consistently delivers. The entire rock opera, Joseph, offers exceptional music that will enrapture both devoted prog rockers and melodic rock aficionados alike. With its musical diversity, melodic interludes, harmonious vocals, and remarkable songs, it stands as a testament to his enduring talent.

Related Stories

Neal Morse Announces 'The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One' Album

NMB (The Neal Morse Band) launch live recording of 'Another Story To Tell'

Neal Morse Band Announce New Double Album 'Innocence & Danger'

Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl

News > Neal Morse