Neal Morse Shares 'I Hate My Brothers' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Neal Morse has shared the video for his new single "I Hate My Brothers", from the upcoming new album, 'The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two' - the highly anticipated follow up to 2023's 'The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One' - out on January 12, 2024.

'The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One' concluded with Joseph unjustly imprisoned. In 'The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two,' the biblical narrative unfolds, chronicling how Joseph's wisdom and intelligence led him to become the viceroy of Egypt and, to the eventual reunion with his family.

NEAL comments on the album: "The second installment in the Joseph story shocked me! I wish you could hear the development... Where it started to where it ended up! Pretty crazy, how it all developed largely with the help of other artists. I won't get into naming names because I would have to name all of them, but friends and brothers (lliterally!) really brought a lot to the table on this one and I am absolutely thrilled with the way 'The Restoration' turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I loved making it!"

Now, in the follow up to Joseph's story, NEAL assumes the lead vocalist role, while an impressive cast of guest artists, including Nick D'Virgilio (Spock's Beard), Ted Leonard (Spock's Beard, Pattern Seeking Animals), Matt Smith (Theocracy), Ross Jennings (Haken), Jake Livgren (Proto-Kaw, Kansas) and Alan Morse (Spock's Beard), join him in this second chapter. They collaborate with members of the Neal Morse Band, such as Bill Hubauer and Eric Gillette, among others. Together, they breathe life into this familiar tale through extraordinary music that promises to captivate progressive rock enthusiasts once more.

