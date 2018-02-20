News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Post Malone And 21 Savage Announce North American Tour
02-20-2018
Post Malone

(Radio.com) Post Malone is taking his show on the road. The "Rockstar" rapper has teamed up with 21 Savage to make a run through North America with special guest SOX X RBE.

The tour summer tour is scheduled to launch in Portland, OR on July 26th, with show scheduled through June 24, when the rappers touch down in San Francisco.

Every pair of online tickets purchased comes with one physical copy of Post Malone's forthcoming album, Beerbongs & Bentleys. See the dates and onsale/presale details here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

