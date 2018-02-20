The Melvins Stream New Song 'Stop Moving To Florida'

The new song can be streamed here and is a medley of the James Gang's "Stop" and Butthole Surfers' "Moving To Florida," Frontman Buzz Osborne explains, "I wanted to do the song 'Stop' but I didn't want to do all of it and I LOVE 'Moving to Florida' so 'Stop Moving To Florida' seemed perfect."

Fans in North America can catch the band live when they hit the road for a tour this spring which is scheduled to kick off on April 26th in San Diego, CA at the Casbah.

The Melvins Tour Dates:

April 26 San Diego, CA Casbah

April 27 Tucson, AZ The Rock

April 29 Dallas, TX Tree's

April 30 Austin, TX Mohawk

May 1 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

May 3 Baton Rouge, LA Spanish Moon

May 4 Birmingham, AL Zydeco

May 6 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theater

May 7 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

May 9 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

May 10 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

May 11 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

May 12 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

May 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

May 14 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

May 16 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

May 18 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

May 19 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

May 20 Louisville, KY Headliner's Music Hall

May 22 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley

May 23 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone

May 24 St. Louis, MO The Ready Room

May 25 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

May 26 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

May 27 Norman, OK Opolis

May 29 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

May 30 Flagstaff, AZ The Green Room

May 31 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

July 12 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

July 13 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

July 14 Fresno, CA Strummer's

July 16 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

July 17 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

July 19 Seattle, WA Neumo's

July 20 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

July 21 Vancouver, BC Venue Nightclub

July 24 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

July 25 Calgary, AB Marquee Room

July 27 Winnipeg, MB Pyramid Cabaret

July 28 Fargo, ND The Aquarium (Dempsey's Upstairs)

July 29 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

July 30 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

July 31 Chicago, IL Park West

August 2 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

August 3 Detroit, MI El Club

August 4 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

August 5 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre

August 6 Rock Island, IL Rock Island Brewing Company

August 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

August 8 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

August 10 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

August 11 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

August 13 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

August 14 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Saloon