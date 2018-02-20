News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Travis Scott And Trippie Redd Release 'Dark Knight Dummo' Video
02-20-2018
.
Travis Scott

(Radio.com) Travis Scott guests in the new video by Trippie Redd for the track "Dark Knight Dummo." In the clip, Trippie is relaxing and counting his millions in a cabin in the woods. Then, the undead come out to play.

The violent four-minute-long vid plays out like a zombie-filled horror film. Lucky for Redd, his house is well secured with his crew is sufficiently armed, leading to a bloodbath that fans of The Walking Dead will love.

Trippie takes the helm until mid-track when Travis appears to lay down slick raps and waste zombies with a machine gun and a chainsaw. Will the rappers survive without being eaten? Watch the violent clip here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Travis Scott Music, DVDs, Books and more

Travis Scott T-shirts and Posters

More Travis Scott News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Travis Scott And Trippie Redd Release 'Dark Knight Dummo' Video

Travis Scott Given Key To His Texas Hometown

Travis Scott Makes Guilty Plea To Disorderly Conduct Charge

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal New Baby Daughter

Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott Lead Governors Ball 2018

Drake Offers Refund After Travis Scott Falls Off Stage 2017 In Review

Quavo and Travis Scott Release 'Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho'

Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott

Quavo's Adds A Verse To Travis Scott's 'Butterfly Effect'

Travis Scott Wants To Take Amusement Park On Tour


More Stories for Travis Scott

Travis Scott Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.