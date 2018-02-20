|
Travis Scott And Trippie Redd Release 'Dark Knight Dummo' Video
.
(Radio.com) Travis Scott guests in the new video by Trippie Redd for the track "Dark Knight Dummo." In the clip, Trippie is relaxing and counting his millions in a cabin in the woods. Then, the undead come out to play. The violent four-minute-long vid plays out like a zombie-filled horror film. Lucky for Redd, his house is well secured with his crew is sufficiently armed, leading to a bloodbath that fans of The Walking Dead will love. Trippie takes the helm until mid-track when Travis appears to lay down slick raps and waste zombies with a machine gun and a chainsaw. Will the rappers survive without being eaten? Watch the violent clip here.
