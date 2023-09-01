Travis Scott Expands Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour

(Epic) Following sell-outs across all dates on his just announced 2023 UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour, Travis Scott has added 11 new dates due to incredible fan demand. The tour will now include second shows in Dallas, Phoenix, Oakland, Miami, Brooklyn and more, making it his biggest tour to date. The 3-date tour kicks off in Charlotte on October 11th and continues through North America until December 29th. The tour will include Travis Scott's largest headline show to date with a show on November 4th at SoFi Stadium. Teezo Touchdown will be joining Travis on all dates.

$2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

The announcement follows on the heels of Travis Scott's electrifying live performance at the iconic Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy, which sold out 60,000 tickets in just 2 days.

UTOPIA has been deemed the biggest hip-hop release of 2023, holding strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running, and garnering over 1.5 billion streams globally. Additionally, Spotify named UTOPIA the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the biggest first day streams of an album in 2023.

UTOPIA finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture's foremost sonic innovator, and has been heralded as 'album of the decade.'

Tickets for the Travis Scott UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour new dates will go on sale Friday, September 1 at 10am local time at travisscott.com.

UTOPIA is currently available at shop.travisscott.com and is available alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets.

TRAVIS SCOTT UTOPIA - CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2023 DATES

Wed Oct 11 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - SOLD OUT

Fri Oct 13 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - SOLD OUT

Sat Oct 14 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - NEW DATE

Tue Oct 17 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - SOLD OUT

Wed Oct 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - NEW DATE

Fri Oct 20 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - SOLD OUT

Wed Oct 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center - SOLD OUT

Wed Oct 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center - NEW DATE

Sun Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena - SOLD OUT

Tue Oct 31 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - SOLD OUT

Wed Nov 01 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - NEW DATE

Sun Nov 05 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium - SOLD OUT

Wed Nov 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - SOLD OUT

Fri Nov 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena - SOLD OUT

Sun Nov 12 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 13 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - NEW DATE

Wed Nov 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center - SOLD OUT

Sat Nov 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - SOLD OUT

Tue Nov 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - SOLD OUT

Wed Nov 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - NEW DATE

Sat Nov 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena - SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 27 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center - SOLD OUT

Wed Nov 29 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center - NEW DATE

Fri Dec 01 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena - NEW DATE

Mon Dec 04 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - SOLD OUT

Wed Dec 06 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena - SOLD OUT

Fri Dec 08 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - SOLD OUT

Sun Dec 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - SOLD OUT

Tue Dec 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - SOLD OUT

Fri Dec 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center - SOLD OUT

Mon Dec 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center - SOLD OUT

Tue Dec 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center - NEW DATE

Thu Dec 21 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT

Fri Dec 22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - NEW DATE

Sat Dec 23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - SOLD OUT

Tue Dec 26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - SOLD OUT

Thu Dec 28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - NEW DATE

Fri Dec 29 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - SOLD OUT

