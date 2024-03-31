Travis Scott Shares FE!N Video Ahead Of SNL Appearance

(Epic) Travis Scott has shared the official music video for his global smash, fan favorite; 'FE!N,' taken from his critically acclaimed, record breaking fourth studio album UTOPIA. Directed by Gabriel Moses, the hypnotic visual comes ahead of his highly anticipated Saturday Night Live appearance where Scott will be performing live on tonight's show. Tune in to NBC tonight at 11:30pm.

Following the release of UTOPIA, which went on to become the biggest selling hip hop album of 2023, Travis Scott completed hisr ecord-breaking SOLD-OUT North American stadium and arena UTOPIA - CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR, where he became the first ever rap artist to sell-out Los Angeles SoFi Stadium. Last year, he unveiled his CIRCUS MAXIMUS film in select AMC Theatres which sold-out instantly nationwide.

Taking his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of UTOPIA. The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes. Written & Directed by Travis Scott and additional directors: Gaspar Noe, Valdimar Johannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine and Kahlil Joseph.

UTOPIA finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture's foremost sonic innovator and has been heralded as 'album of the decade.' The album held strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four consecutive weeks, spent seven weeks in the top 5 and more than ten weeks in the top 10. It has garnered over 2.7 billion streams globally to date. Additionally, Spotify named UTOPIA the most streamed album in its first day for 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the second biggest first day streams of an album in 2023. UTOPIA is available at shop.travisscott.com, alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets.

Related Stories

Travis Scott Expands Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott Debuts At No. 1 With Utopia

Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti Lead Rolling Loud Lineup

Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction

News > Travis Scott