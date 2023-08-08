Travis Scott Debuts At No. 1 With Utopia

Cover art

(Epic) Travis Scott's No.1 album UTOPIA has been deemed the biggest hip-hop release of 2023, with 500,000 in album units sold in its first week, and garnering over 650 million streams globally. Additionally, Apple Music confirmed the biggest first day streams of an album in 2023, and Spotify named it the most streamed record in 2023 on its first day with 128 million streams, and 79 million in its second day which is bigger than the first day of any other rap album in 2023.

Today, fans around the world experienced Travis Scott's electrifying live performance at the iconic Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy. The sold-out show boasted 60,000 tickets sold in just two days.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS, the film directed by Travis Scott, Gaspar Noe, Valdimar Johannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Kahlil Joseph sold out AMC theaters in seconds.

UTOPIA finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture's foremost sonic innovator, and is set to be one of 2023's biggest records.

Related Stories

Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti Lead Rolling Loud Lineup

Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction

Travis Announce The Invisible Band Deluxe Reissue and Tour

More Travis Scott News