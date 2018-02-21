News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour
02-21-2018
The Monkees

(Gibson) Two surviving members of The Monkees are teaming up for a run, as Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz have announced their first-ever trek as a duo. The string of concerts, dubbed "The Monkees Present: The Mike and Micky Show," will run throughout June. Find the full list of shows below.

"I love being on stage with Micky," Nesmith said in a statement. "We've been collaborating for over 50 years, so it's hard to believe it's never been just the two of us. I'm excited to dust off some tunes that I haven't played for a long time too. These are going to be some fun shows."

"Right from the get-go, I admired Mike's songs. When we used to get together around the campfire to sing in the early days, we were always doing his songs," Dolenz added. "We always had such a great a vocal blend; he was the one who encouraged me to write songs of my own. I've always been a big fan and now we finally get to do the Mike & Micky show that we riffed on back when we were shooting The Monkees."

The band's other surviving member, Peter Tork, will not appear on this tour. According to a release, he's staying busy with work on Relax Your Mind, a new album by Tork and Shoe Suede Blues that pays tribute to the music of Lead Belly. The album is out now via CD Baby and Bandcamp. Read more including the dates here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

