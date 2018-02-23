News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Austin Mahone Holding Benefit For School Shooting Survivors
02-23-2018
Austin Mahone

(Radio.com) One week after the mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Austin Mahone and Jack & Jack are set to headline a benefit concert in Ft. Lauderdale.

The show will also include Saigon Kick, The Reis Brothers and alumni of Stoneman Douglas High. One-hundred percent of the event's ticket proceeds will support victims and their families.

Parkland has been reeling in the aftermath of last week's deadly school shooting, which left 17 dead (including 14 students) and others wounded (via USA Today). Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

