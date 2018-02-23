News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake Highlight Brit Awards
02-23-2018
.
Justin Timberlake

(Radio.com) This week's Brit Awards celebrated the year's biggest hits and hitmakers across the Pond, and featured dynamic live performances by Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar.

Pop singer Dua Lipa and grime artist Stormzy walked away with two prizes each: She took home awards for British Breakthrough Artist and British Female Solo Artist, while he netted the British Male Artist award and the coveted Best Album trophy for Gang Signs & Prayer.

'Gang Signs & Prayer was the hardest thing. I've never worked on something like this in my life," Stormzy said. 'I've [gave] my entire being; my entire emotion. Everything I put into that album. I didn't have anything left after. We made something that I feel is undeniable [and] I can stand by it today," (via Billboard).

In her acceptance speech, Lipa paid tribute to women who paved the way: '[Thanks to] every single female that's been on this stage before me that has given girls like me — not just in the music industry, but in society — something to look up to and allowed us to dream this big," she said. 'Here's to more women on these stages, more women winning these awards and more women taking over the world."

Sheeran performed 'Supermarket Flowers" from his nominated album Divide while Kendrick brought his high-concept sensibility to a live rendition of 'FEEL." His set began on top of a glass storage unit containing an orange luxury Lamborghini and during the song, Rich the Kid trashed the vehicle with a bat. Timberlake, fresh off his Super Bowl halftime show performance, turned in a medley of 'Midnight Summer Jam" and 'Say Something." See the list of winners here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Justin Timberlake Music, DVDs, Books and more

Justin Timberlake T-shirts and Posters

More Justin Timberlake News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Justin Timberlake Surprises Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid'

Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip

*NSYNC Stars Praise Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'

Justin Timberlake Celebrates Ellen DeGeneres' 60th Birthday

Justin Timberlake Not Worried About Super Bowl Performance

Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'

Justin Timberlake Slammed By Dylan Farrow for Woody Allen Movie


More Stories for Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.