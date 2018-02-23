Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake Highlight Brit Awards

Pop singer Dua Lipa and grime artist Stormzy walked away with two prizes each: She took home awards for British Breakthrough Artist and British Female Solo Artist, while he netted the British Male Artist award and the coveted Best Album trophy for Gang Signs & Prayer.

'Gang Signs & Prayer was the hardest thing. I've never worked on something like this in my life," Stormzy said. 'I've [gave] my entire being; my entire emotion. Everything I put into that album. I didn't have anything left after. We made something that I feel is undeniable [and] I can stand by it today," (via Billboard).

In her acceptance speech, Lipa paid tribute to women who paved the way: '[Thanks to] every single female that's been on this stage before me that has given girls like me — not just in the music industry, but in society — something to look up to and allowed us to dream this big," she said. 'Here's to more women on these stages, more women winning these awards and more women taking over the world."

Sheeran performed 'Supermarket Flowers" from his nominated album Divide while Kendrick brought his high-concept sensibility to a live rendition of 'FEEL." His set began on top of a glass storage unit containing an orange luxury Lamborghini and during the song, Rich the Kid trashed the vehicle with a bat. Timberlake, fresh off his Super Bowl halftime show performance, turned in a medley of 'Midnight Summer Jam" and 'Say Something." See the list of winners here.