Liam Gallagher Rocks Late Night Television

02-23-2018

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher performed "I've All I Need" on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on February 21, and video from the program is streaming online.



The track from Gallagher's solo debut, "As You Were", was partially inspired by a meeting the rocker and his son Lennon had years ago with Yoko Ono in New York City.



"We go to Yoko's house in the Dakota building," the singer tells NME. "We go in there and in the kitchen - she invites us in and makes us a cup of tea - and she's got this banner, massive banner round the kitchen, and I said 'Oh, what does that mean?' and she goes 'Oh John asked the same question when we went to Japan to meet my parents.'



"Anyway it says 'while I've been hibernating, I've been gathering my wings', and it was when he stopped making music. So I thought, write that down. So anyway, years go by, I've been trying to get it in to a song, could never get it in, and then it happened on that."



"As You Were" topped the UK album charts upon its release last fall and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the late night performance here.