News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Liam Gallagher Rocks Late Night Television
02-23-2018
.
Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher performed "I've All I Need" on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on February 21, and video from the program is streaming online.

The track from Gallagher's solo debut, "As You Were", was partially inspired by a meeting the rocker and his son Lennon had years ago with Yoko Ono in New York City.

"We go to Yoko's house in the Dakota building," the singer tells NME. "We go in there and in the kitchen - she invites us in and makes us a cup of tea - and she's got this banner, massive banner round the kitchen, and I said 'Oh, what does that mean?' and she goes 'Oh John asked the same question when we went to Japan to meet my parents.'

"Anyway it says 'while I've been hibernating, I've been gathering my wings', and it was when he stopped making music. So I thought, write that down. So anyway, years go by, I've been trying to get it in to a song, could never get it in, and then it happened on that."

"As You Were" topped the UK album charts upon its release last fall and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the late night performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Liam Gallagher Music, DVDs, Books and more

Liam Gallagher T-shirts and Posters

More Liam Gallagher News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Liam Gallagher Rocks Late Night Television

Liam Gallagher's Godlike Genius Acceptance and Performance Goes Online

Liam Gallagher Too Busy For Foo Fighters Collaboration

Liam Gallagher Unplugs For Oasis Classic and Solo Song

Video Of Liam Gallagher Performing Oasis Classics Goes Online

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher 2017 In Review

Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza 2017 In Review

Liam Gallagher Stormed Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza 2017 In Review

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Claims Truce With His Brother Noel

Liam Gallagher Reunites With Oasis Bandmate At Hometown Show


More Stories for Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.