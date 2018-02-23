News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments
02-23-2018
Michael Jackson

(Radio.com) Quincy Jones is sorry. The legendary producer has issued a formal apology in the aftermath of two recent bombshell interviews with GQ and Vulture where he made a host of shocking allegations ranging from Marlon Brando's sex life to Michael Jackson's artistic process.

Jones has revealed that it took a "family intervention" from his kids (including Parks and Rec star Rashida Jones) for him to understand that he may have taken things a tad too far with what he terms his "wordvomit."

"Let me tell you, I am so grateful for my daughters because they are not afraid to stand up to their daddy. I am an imperfect human & I'm not afraid to say it. I'm sorry & I'm not afraid to say it," Jones shared on Twitter.

"Even at 85, it's apparent that 'wordvomit' and bad-mouthing is inexcusable," Jones added, making it clear that he hasn't had a drink in three years. "When you live a public life you have a responsibility to be an example & since I do live a public life I wanted to make a public apology. I am sorry to anyone to whom my words offended & I'm especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me & to those who aren't." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

