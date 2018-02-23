News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Steel Panther Animated For 'Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)'
02-23-2018
Steel Panther

Steel Panther have released a new video for their track "Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)." The song comes from their latest album "Lower The Bar".

The comedy metal band teamed up with Ntoonz to create the new animated video and have released it amidst their current North American tour in support of the album that was released last spring.

Following the current outing the band just announced that they will be heading down under in May. They had this to say, "Australia, here we come! We're bringing the Sunset Strip party Down Under with us. All your favorite Panther hits plus our favorite heavy metal songs from the bands we love. Never made it to LA in the 80s? Don't worry, we've got you covered." Watch the new video here.

