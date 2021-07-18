Lexxi Foxx Leaves Steel Panther

Comedy metal band Steel Panther have announced that bassist Lexxi Foxx (real name Travis Haley) has decided to leave the group to focus on his Sexy Lexxi's Prettiest Pets business.

The group shared the sad news with the following statement, ""The great pandemic of 2020-2037 has affected all of us. For some though, it has opened doors of opportunity and been a catalyst to seek out one's true calling in life.

"This is Lexxi's story. He started his side business, Sexy Lexxi's Prettiest Pets, to bring in money for Botox during the lockdown. But something miraculous happened. He realized that his love for making pets pretty was greater than his love for being pretty himself. Lexxi discovered a greater love. Possibly, the greatest love of all.

"Lexxi has chosen to hang up his mirror and focus on his newfound passion; making ugly dogs pretty. Anyway, after nearly 40 years of rocking together and taking Steel Panther from the Viper Room to headlining Wembley Arena, it is with heavy hearts - but great heavy metal memories - that we bid Lexxi Foxx farewell. We love you and we wish you a wonderful future putting eyeliner on chihuahuas.

Steel Panther will continue to rock the world. And though we may not ever find a bassist quite as beautiful as Lexxi, it shouldn't be hard to find one to match his towering intellect.

Good Luck... and goodbye Lexxi Foxx!" The band paid tribute with a video entitled "The End Of An Era - Thank You, Lexxi Foxx". Watch it below:

