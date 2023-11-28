Steel Panther Announce The On The Prowl Tour 2024

(PFA) Steel Panther are announcing their first batch of tour dates for 2024. The On The Prowl Tour 2024 will kick off in January in Reno, NV on January 19 and run through February 24 where it wraps in Wichita, KS.

Along the way, the tour will stop in Anaheim, CA (February 2, 2024), Fargo, ND (February 14, 2024 - for all the North Dakota lovers) and Memphis, TN (February 22, 2024) to name a few.

This new tour announcement comes as the band is getting ready to stuff stockings for all the naughty housewives on the upcoming 12-city On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 kicking off on December 1st.

"As Steel Panther wraps up another banner year with all of our upcoming magical tour dates, we are simultaneously preparing ourselves for the most incredible year to come. 2024 will be jam packed with whimsical adventure, high-octane performances and heavy metal - very much like our crotches."

On The Prowl Tour 2024 Dates

1/19/24 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort *

1/20/24 - Primm, NV - Star of the Desert Arena *

2/1/24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

2/2/24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

2/14/24 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

2/16/24 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

2/17/24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

2/18/24 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

2/21/24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

2/22/24 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

2/23/24 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

2/24/24 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 Dates

12/1/23 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live *

12/2/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

12/3/23 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt *

12/5/23 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop * - SOLD OUT

12/6/23 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop *

12/7/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's *

12/8/23 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino *

12/10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre *

12/12/23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge *

12/13/23 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center *

12/15/23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

12/16/23 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *

12/17/23 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory *

* Previously announced

