.

Steel Panther Add Leg To On The Prowl Tour

05-15-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Steel Panther Tour poster
Tour poster

(PFA) Steel Panther are hitting the road again in support of their latest album. The band is announcing the next US leg of their On The Prowl tour that starts in July.

The 22-city trek will kick off on July 13th in Huntington, NY before wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV on August 19th. The tour will make stops in Richmond, VA; Charleston, SC; New Orleans, LA and Ventura, CA to name a few.

The latest tour comes on the heels of the recently played US tour as well as the current European tour that features multiple sold-out shows. See the dates below:

On The Prowl World Tour 2023 Dates
7/13/23 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
7/14/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Sound Waves Theater
7/15/23 - Saylorsburg, PA - Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage
7/16/23 - Mashantucket, CT - Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods
7/18/23 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork
7/20/23 - Richmond, VA - The National
7/21/23 - Roanoke, VA - Dr Pepper Park
7/22/23 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
7/24/23 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
7/25/23 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
7/26/23 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
7/28/23 - Destin, FL - Club LA
7/29/23 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
7/30/23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
8/1/23 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
8/2/23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
8/3/23 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center
8/5/23 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
8/11/23 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
8/12/23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
8/18/23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
8/19/23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Previously Announced European Dates
5/15/23 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #
5/17/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy #
5/18/23 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy #
5/20/23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town #
5/21/23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #
5/23/23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy #
5/25/23 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
5/26/23 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue
5/28/23 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
6/3/23 - Nürnberg, GER - Rock im Park 2023
6/4/23 - Nürburg, GER - Rock am Ring 2023

# With Winger

Related Stories
Steel Panther Add Leg To On The Prowl Tour

Dee Snider And More To Help Save The Noize

Lexxi Foxx Leaves Steel Panther

Lamb Of God Lead ShipRocked 2022 Cruise Lineup

Steel Panther Announce Fans Come First Livestream

More Steel Panther News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour- Black Sabbath- David Lee Roth- Country Goes Metal- more

Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs- Dolly Parton Rocks With 'World On Fire'- Disturbed's Draiman Opens Up About Depression- more

Day In Country

Corey Kent Scores First No 1 At Country Radio- Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Coach- Johnny Cash- more

Day In Pop

Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers- Killer Mike Pays Tribute to His Mom With Two Part Short Film- more

advertisement
Reviews

Duff McKagan - This is the Song

Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival

RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Latest News

Black Sabbath Stream Children Of The Sea From Live Evil Reissue

David Lee Roth Shares New Episode Of The Roth Show

Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour

Country Goes Metal On New EP

Stevie Nicks Adds Dates To North American Tour

Young The Giant Unplug For 'The Walk Home'

Cavo Share Cover Of New Order's 'Bizarre Love Triangle'

The Who Continue Their Reign On The Classical Charts