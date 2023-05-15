Steel Panther Add Leg To On The Prowl Tour

Tour poster

(PFA) Steel Panther are hitting the road again in support of their latest album. The band is announcing the next US leg of their On The Prowl tour that starts in July.

The 22-city trek will kick off on July 13th in Huntington, NY before wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV on August 19th. The tour will make stops in Richmond, VA; Charleston, SC; New Orleans, LA and Ventura, CA to name a few.

The latest tour comes on the heels of the recently played US tour as well as the current European tour that features multiple sold-out shows. See the dates below:

On The Prowl World Tour 2023 Dates

7/13/23 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

7/14/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Sound Waves Theater

7/15/23 - Saylorsburg, PA - Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage

7/16/23 - Mashantucket, CT - Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

7/18/23 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork

7/20/23 - Richmond, VA - The National

7/21/23 - Roanoke, VA - Dr Pepper Park

7/22/23 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

7/24/23 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

7/25/23 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

7/26/23 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

7/28/23 - Destin, FL - Club LA

7/29/23 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

7/30/23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

8/1/23 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

8/2/23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

8/3/23 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center

8/5/23 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

8/11/23 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

8/12/23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

8/18/23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

8/19/23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Previously Announced European Dates

5/15/23 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #

5/17/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy #

5/18/23 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy #

5/20/23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town #

5/21/23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #

5/23/23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy #

5/25/23 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

5/26/23 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue

5/28/23 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

6/3/23 - Nürnberg, GER - Rock im Park 2023

6/4/23 - Nürburg, GER - Rock am Ring 2023

# With Winger

