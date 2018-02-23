The National's Matt Berninger Creating TV Comedy About His Life

Also playing a large role in the show is Berninger's brother Tom, best known for directing and starring in the 2013 National documentary, Mistaken for Strangers.

In the doc, Tom Berninger's persona is the "sort of amiable, slightly doughier version of Matt that's nine years younger and still lives at their parents' home in Cincinnati" (via Rolling Stone) has made him something of a folk hero among the band's fans.

Matt Berninger said, "We're hoping it's a comedy!" when speaking with Double J in Australia about the new show being created with Tom, writer Carin Besser (Matt Berninger's wife), and Australian filmmaker Trent O'Donnell and his wife. (via Pitchfork). Read more here.