The National's Matt Berninger Creating TV Comedy About His Life
(Radio.com) Matt Berninger is up to something. The lead singer of the National has revealed plans to create a new television show based on his own life experiences as a singer in a successful rock band. Also playing a large role in the show is Berninger's brother Tom, best known for directing and starring in the 2013 National documentary, Mistaken for Strangers. In the doc, Tom Berninger's persona is the "sort of amiable, slightly doughier version of Matt that's nine years younger and still lives at their parents' home in Cincinnati" (via Rolling Stone) has made him something of a folk hero among the band's fans.
