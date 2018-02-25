News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tyler Hubbard Sings 'Stand By Me' To His Baby Daughter
02-25-2018
.
Florida Georgia Line

(Radio.com) Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard performed a special classic song for his number one fan and his other fans can enjoy his take on the track via a social media video.

Hubbard's wife, Hayley, has shared a heart-melting video of her man singing Ben E. King's 1961 classic, "Stand by Me," to their baby daughter, Olivia Rose.

A topless Hubbard vamps through the tune while Olivia Rose coos and dances in appreciation. Hayley looks on lovingly, and even the family dog settles in for the intimate performance. Watch the magic happen via Hayley Hubbard's Instagram here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Florida Georgia Line Music, DVDs, Books and more

Florida Georgia Line T-shirts and Posters

More Florida Georgia Line News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tyler Hubbard Sings 'Stand By Me' To His Baby Daughter

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Meets Tyler Hubbard's New Baby

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard And Wife Share Maternity Photos

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery

Bebe Rexha Performs With Florida Georgia Line

Country Stars Read Mean Tweets On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Bebe Rexha And Florida Georgia Line Release 'Meant to Be' Video

Florida Georgia Line Donate $10,000 to Vegas Shooting Victims

Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban Headlining Stagecoach 2018


More Stories for Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Neil Young Reveals Classic Live Album Details

Rolling Stones Have Fun With Keith Richards' Favorite Dish

Singled Out: Ignore The Sign's Behind The Wall

Bon Jovi To Receive The iHeartRadio Icon Award

Metallica Teams Up With Vans Again

Steel Panther Animated For 'Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)'

The National's Matt Berninger Creating TV Comedy About His Life

Blink 182 Star Says Face Tattoos Are Off Limits For Teen Son

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Gets Interviewed By Kids

Alex Di Leo Releases 'Brooklyn Bridge Video

Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration

Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming

Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online

Concert For George Harrison Hitting Movie Theaters

Metallica Release Live Video From Mannheim Show

Liam Gallagher Rocks Late Night Television

• more

Page Too News Stories
Tyler Hubbard Sings 'Stand By Me' To His Baby Daughter

Bishop Briggs Reveals New Song, Album Details and Tour Dates

Sam Hunt Headlining Indy 500 Legends Day Concert

The Weeknd Saved Oprah at Ellen's 60th Birthday Party

Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert Lead Watershed Lineup

Janelle Monae Streams New Single 'Make Me Feel'

Miranda Lambert Shares What She Is Doing On Tour Break With Fans

Miley Cyrus Hangs Out With Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share First Photo of New Baby

Jake Owen Shares Photo Of His Daughter and Dog

Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments

Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors

Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert

Austin Mahone Holding Benefit For School Shooting Survivors

Aaron Carter Discusses Rehab And What's Next

Carrie Underwood Pays Tribute To Billy Graham

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.