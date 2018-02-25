|
Tyler Hubbard Sings 'Stand By Me' To His Baby Daughter
.
(Radio.com) Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard performed a special classic song for his number one fan and his other fans can enjoy his take on the track via a social media video. Hubbard's wife, Hayley, has shared a heart-melting video of her man singing Ben E. King's 1961 classic, "Stand by Me," to their baby daughter, Olivia Rose. A topless Hubbard vamps through the tune while Olivia Rose coos and dances in appreciation. Hayley looks on lovingly, and even the family dog settles in for the intimate performance. Watch the magic happen via Hayley Hubbard's Instagram here.
Hubbard's wife, Hayley, has shared a heart-melting video of her man singing Ben E. King's 1961 classic, "Stand by Me," to their baby daughter, Olivia Rose.
A topless Hubbard vamps through the tune while Olivia Rose coos and dances in appreciation. Hayley looks on lovingly, and even the family dog settles in for the intimate performance. Watch the magic happen via Hayley Hubbard's Instagram here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.