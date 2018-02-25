Underoath Return With New Song and First New Album Since 2010

The new album will hit stores on April 6th and be entitled "Erase Me". The effort was written and recorded last summer with producer Matt Squire (Panic! At The Disco, 3OH!3) and mixed by Ken Andrews (Failure, Jimmy Eat World).

Aaron Gillespie had this to say, "We've had success and we've come through a lot of waters. There's been 11,000 things we've been through so you would think, almost rhetorically, 'What do you need now?' All of us are finally in that place in our lives where the only thing we care about is inclusion for everybody-for the world. For me, exclusion is the scariest thing in the world. And I think Underøath coming back now with a new record-which none of us thought was possible-we want people to know that this is your music and you can feel however the f*** you want about it. I just want to prove that we are doing everything in the most honest way we ever have. This is the healthiest we've ever been as a group of people, as musicians, and in our worldview."

Spencer Chamberlain added this about their demise and return, "We took a step away and then we realized that we are a family. We do miss it and we miss each other. We made the decision to never play again as Underøath and then we let that sit a couple of years. Band members rebuilt themselves and their friendships--and then we rebuilt the band." Watch the new video here.