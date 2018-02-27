Kanye West And The Kardashians Doing Family Feud

The West and Kardashian families were recently tapped for a bonanza episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Celebutante Kim Kardashian leaked the news on her Snapchat, posting snippets of West and the Kardashian/Jenner crew on the game show set.

"I've waited my whole life for this moment," enthuses Kanye in one clip. Judging from the shots, it looks like Team West will include Kim (his wife), who was excluded from a Kardashian team huddle, reports The Fader. The Kardashian team appears to include Kris, Khloe, Kendall and their grandmother M.J. Read more here.