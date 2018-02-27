ZZ Top and John Fogerty Teaming Up For Blues and Bayous Tour

The month-long "Blues And Bayous" trek will see the acts kicks things off in Atlantic City, NJ on May 25, with shows scheduled to wrap up in Welch, MN on June 29.

"ZZ Top is one of my favorite bands," Fogerty said in the announcement, "and Billy F Gibbons is one of my all-time favorite guitarists. Riffs, blues and bayous ... bucket list!"

"John Fogerty along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning," adds Gibbons, "and we're looking forward to rippin' it up together this spring."

Presales for all dates will be available on Tuesday, February 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with general public tickets on sale Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. local time. See the dates here.