Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour

Setzer has announced the initial dates for the trek which is currently scheduled to kick off on June 1st in Santa Ynez, CA at the Chumash Casino, with more dates still to be revealed.

He will joined drummer Noah Levy, Kevin McKendree on piano/guitar and Mark Winchester on bass. Setzer had this to say, "When you look up rockabilly in the dictionary there is a picture of Mark. He grew up slapping the bass and is in a class of his own. The relationship with the drummer and the bass player in rockabilly is very unique. The slap bass is a rhythmic sounding instrument, so the drummer has to be very in time with him in order not to sound sloppy. Noah Levy is a very on-the-beat solid drummer,whereas me, as a guitar player, I push everything while they hold it all in place. Andwhen you're talking about the great rockabillypiano players, it's a very short list, and Kevin McKendree is on it. And he also plays guitar incredibly well.We all just complement each other." See the dates - here.