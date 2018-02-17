News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kendrick Lamar Bans Photography At His Concerts (Week in Review)

.
Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Bans Photography At His Concerts was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Kendrick Lamar is joining the long list of artists that have banned professional photography at their concerts. Like Beyonce, Jack White, and Dave Chappelle before him, Kendrick will no longer allow photographers to shoot his shows.

Instead, Lamar's team will handle photography for each concert and media outlets will receive photos from Top Dawg Entertainment, according to a report from Pitchfork.

While the rapper has banned professional photographers, he has not banned smartphones. Fans are still welcome to take pictures of him with their phones. Read more - here.

