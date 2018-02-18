News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony (Week in Review)

.
Meek Mill

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Meek Mill's legal team hope to get the rapper out of jail, stating his sentence was the result of unreliable testimony. The attorneys have filed a Post-Conviction Relief Act petition, claiming that the rapper's conviction in 2008 was based on reports from a biased or lying police officer.

Last November, Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison due to parole violations, igniting controversy and a public debate about sentencing. The new petition claims that Officer Reginald Graham's testimony in the original trial was not credible.

Graham's name appeared on a list obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, of a collection of officers the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office cited as having 'history of lying, racial bias, or brutality." Graham was the sole witness who testified in Meek's original trial.

The petition presents new testimony from witnesses who provide information that contradicts Graham's 2008 testimony. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Meek Mill Music, DVDs, Books and more

Meek Mill T-shirts and Posters

More Meek Mill News

