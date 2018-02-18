Stoned Jesus Releasing New Album Via Napalm Records

Guitarist Igor Sydorenko had this to say, We're delighted to announce that Stoned Jesus is signing with Napalm Records, one of the biggest and oldest rock/metal labels on the planet! By joining the likes of My Sleeping Karma, Greenleaf, Monster Magnet, Alter Bridge, Powerwolf, Moonspell and many other well-established bands in Napalm's eclectic roster, we're getting ready to start the new page in Stoned Jesus' testament

Napalm Records A&R Sebastian Muench added, "We are absolutely happy and thrilled to finally announce the signing of Stoned Jesus. In the last couple years I was able to witness Stoned Jesus live many times at various Up In Smoke and Desertfest events. The Ukrainian band perfect blend of Stoner, Psych and Prog is absolutely brilliant and we expect nothing less than another masterpiece of a release in 2018. Stoned Jesus, welcome to the family and I hope you feel comfortable among your band mates of Greenleaf, My Sleeping Karma, Monster Magnet or Monkey3." - here.