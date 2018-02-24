News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kanye West Instagram Return Very Short Lived (Week in Review)

Kanye West

Kanye West Instagram Return Very Short Lived was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) On Valentine's Day, Kanye West reactivated his Instagram account by first posting a sweet Valemtine's Day wish to wife Kim Kardashian. He then went on to post more photos as well.

He had shared numerous images of famous couples through time: Sean Penn and Madonna, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Kim, and others. Then he posted photos of himself and Kim toward the end of his time on Instagram.

It looked like the mercurial rapper was back on the platform for good but, then again, Yeezy never makes it that easy. West has left Instagram once again and who knows when (or if) he'll be back. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

