Lorde May Play Unreleased Song On 'Melodrama' Tour

On Instagram, Lorde hinted that during the set she might sing music from the Melodrama recording sessions that didn't make the album. 'Just wanted to drop you a message that tour rehearsals are going well. It's all very exciting. I think you're going to be quite excited for this tour," she said on her Instagram story. 'I may or may not have dug up a song that we wrote during the Melodrama sessions that didn't make it. One that I really love."

Lorde called the tour a "big elaborate farewell to this album." "I'm going to do a couple more shows then go home," she wrote. There are actually 38 concert dates remaining on the Melodrama tour, but who's counting? On another note, Lorde said she's rethinking her haircut. Read more - here.