Myles Kennedy Releases 'Devil On The Wall' Video

The tune follows the title track and "Haunted By Design" as the third song previewed ahead of the project's release on March 9. Working with longtime Alter Bridge producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, Kennedy's solo debut sees the rocker embracing musical elements and influences he hasn't explored until this point in his career. The singer plays banjo, lap steel, bass, and mandolin in addition to guitar throughout the album, whose theme is inspired by the loss of his father when he was a child.

Kennedy will launch "Year Of The Tiger" with a pair of dates in South Africa early next month alongside a European tour that includes a 7-show UK trek and then a spring US run in May. Watch the video - here.