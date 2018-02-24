News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Solange Named Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year 2018 (Week in Review)

Solange

Solange Named Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year 2018 was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Solange has been honored as the Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year for 2018. Solange Knowles was chosen for the award for her efforts to "advocate for representation and justice while providing constructive and empowering political messages," reads a press statement.

"From her critically acclaimed album, A Seat At The Table... Solange has invoked themes of identity, empowerment, grief and healing that have resonated with millions of voices that routinely feel silenced or overlooked," added the release.

"Her performance art shows at the Guggenheim Museum, the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, as well as her art installation at London's Tate Modern museum have all led to a defining career of visual art and activism," it continued. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

