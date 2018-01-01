Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi To 'Stay Clear' 2017 In Review

The paparazzi, Maurice Lamont, is recovering and doesn't want to press charges. He took to social media to insist that he was okay and that "accidents happen," writing that Bieber is "a good kid," according to Us Magazine.

With this incident in mind, Bieber was extremely cautious driving away from The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood Sunday night (August 6), where he warned paparazzi to "stay clear" with a hand wave. Check out the encounter here.