Scorpions Cancel Tour Dates Due To Klaus Meine Illness 2017 In Review

"Klaus Meine has been advised by top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice," said the band in an official statement. "If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent vocal damage." The group "truly hate to disappoint our fans, and hope to come back to America soon, but this time we have no choice but to cancel."

"It breaks my heart to let you down for the remaining shows in the U.S.," added Meine in a separate statement via social media. "There will be better days.... Rock on."

The affected dates - featuring guests Megadeth - includes shows scheduled over the next week in Phoenix, AZ , San Antonio, TX, Dallas, TX, Fort Lauderdale, FL and Tampa, FL. Read more here.