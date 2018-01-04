King Gizzard Meet Goal Of Five Albums Released In A Year

A few days ago, on December 31, the Melbourne-based seven-piece band led by frontman Stu Mackenzie, dropped album number five, titled Gumboot Soup. The album followed on from Flying Microtonal Banana (released 24 February 2017), Murder Of The Universe (released 23 June 2017), Sketches Of Brunswick East (18 August 2017) and free release Polygondwanaland (released 17 November 2017).

In a statement at the end of their grand artistic endeavour, Mackenzie said, "We don't expect everyone to like everything that we release, but I hope people can view these five records as one body of work. They've been made at the same time, by the same people, in the same place, and they all overlap."