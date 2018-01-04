Macklemore Is Very Proud Of His Naked Justin Bieber Painting 2017 In Review

The talk show host asked the "Corner Store" rapper about the nude painting he bought of pop star Justin Beiber with pancakes 'on his junk." "I bought it on Etsy as a white elephant Santa gift that at the end of the night just stayed at my house. No one took it," Macklemore said.

Since no one else wanted it, he decided to keep it. And he's grown fond of the odd image. 'I'm very proud of it, and it's become a huge headline," he said. "It's like, 'Macklemore owns a naked Justin Bieber d- pancake painting,' and it's part of my thing now."

He joked that it serves a useful function in his home. 'It goes right above my bed, and whenever I'm with my wife intimately, I can always stare and if I want to control my orgasm, just slow it down." Read more here.