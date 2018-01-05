Harry Styles Kisses James Corden In Holiday 'Carpool Karaoke' 2017 In Review

The special edition includes Katy Perry, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, the Foo Fighters and more who all pop up in the Carpool Karaoke holiday special -- all brimming with Christmas cheer.

At the end of the set, Harry Styles plants a big wet kiss on James Corden to which he replies: "Wow! I did not expect that for Christmas!" The video also includes Sam Smith, P!nk and Kelly Clarkson. Watch the festive new Carpool Karaoke here.