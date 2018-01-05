Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink To Perform At Grammy Awards

Gambino (a.k.a. actor Donald Glover) is up for five awards this year including Record of the Year for "Redbone" and Album of the Year for Awaken, My Love! His performance at this year's awards will mark his GRAMMY stage debut.

Gaga is also a nominee for her pop album Joanne and pop solo performance "Million Reasons" and will sing a song from the record. P!nk earned a pop solo performance nod for 'What About Us" while Little Big Town earned two nominations in country music categories. Read more here.