Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men Release 'If You Leave Me Now'

'It's probably one of my favorite songs I've ever written," Puth said in a press release of the smooth, soulful song that makes the most of Boyz II Men's soaring melodies.

Riding on stacked vocals and a simple finger-snap, the track is drenched in the '90s aesthetic that Boyz II Men took to the top of the charts during that decade. Listen to "If You Leave Me Now" here.