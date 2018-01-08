Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Meets Tyler Hubbard's New Baby
01-08-2018
.
Florida Georgia Line

(Radio.com) Half of the Nashville country duo Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard, received the greatest holiday gift of all — a brand new baby girl. Olivia Rose Hubbard was born in Nashville on Dec. 23, 2017 and Hubbard's hit-making partner, Brian Kelley, just met the infant.

"Hard not to get emotional while meeting this precious angel today oh my Lord what a blessing! @thubbmusic @hayley_hubbard so so proud of y'all!" Kelley posted on social media along with a photo of the encounter.

"What a beautiful story God is writing. Y'all got parents of the year on lock already." Check out the sweet post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Florida Georgia Line Music, DVDs, Books and more

Florida Georgia Line T-shirts and Posters

More Florida Georgia Line News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Meets Tyler Hubbard's New Baby

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard And Wife Share Maternity Photos

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Surgery

Bebe Rexha Performs With Florida Georgia Line

Country Stars Read Mean Tweets On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Bebe Rexha And Florida Georgia Line Release 'Meant to Be' Video

Florida Georgia Line Donate $10,000 to Vegas Shooting Victims

Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban Headlining Stagecoach 2018

Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line For 'Let Me Go'

Florida Georgia Line Turn 'Crossroads' Viewing Party Into Harvey Benefit


More Stories for Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour- Dillinger Escape Plan Say Farewell Following Final Shows- Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time- Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017- The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary- more

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations- The Distillers Reunion Teased With Video- Paul McCartney Aims To Put Out New Album This Year- more

Page Too:
Blake Shelton Hints At Retirement- Mel Tillis Public Memorial Details Announced- Camila Cabello Previews Two New Tracks- Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men Team Up- more

Chris Stapleton Leads Guests On Justin Timberlake's New Album- Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Son Hospitalized For Pneumonia- Eminem, Jack White, Lead Governors Ball- more

Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed- Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy'- Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour

Dillinger Escape Plan Say Farewell Following Final Shows

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song

Judas Priest Unleash 'Lightning Strike' Video

Malcolm Young's Song Jams AC/DC Classics With Tribute Band

The Doors Icons Have Intersection In Their Honor

Father Of Muscle Shoals, Duane Allman Mentor Rick Hall Dead at 85

Simple Minds Release Animated 'Magic' Video

Bulletboys Release New Video Featuring Eagles of Death Metal's Singer

Scum Of The Earth Return With Brand New Song and Video

The Shins Release New Track 'Dead Alive (Flipped)'

MGMT Stream New Single 'Hand It Over'

Lady Antebellum Talks His Favorite Guitars

Singled Out: Heidevolk's Ontwaakt

Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time

Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017

• more

Page Too News Stories
Country Star Blake Shelton Hints At Retirement

Mel Tillis Public Memorial Details Announced

Camila Cabello Previews Two New Tracks

Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men Release 'If You Leave Me Now'

Bruno Mars 'Finesse' Megamix Features Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliot, More

Jay-Z and Beyonce Release 'Family Feud' Video on YouTube

Britney Spears, Lady Gaga Avoiding The Winter Chill

Demi Lovato Celebrates Loving Yourself In New Photo

Pete Wentz and The Rock Share Life Goals Via Social Media

Keith Urban 'Disturbed' by Nicole Kidman's Role in 'Big Little Lies'

Kip Moore Hits The Beach For The New Year

Justin Bieber's 'Steps to Stardom' Focus Of New Museum Exhibit

Kanye West And Solange Knowles in New Helmut Lang Photo Project

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Meets Tyler Hubbard's New Baby

Maren Morris Shares Career Advice For Budding Country Artists

Chris Janson Performed 'Drunk Girl' On 'TODAY'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.