Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sugarland Add Dates And Openers To Still the Same Tour
01-10-2018
.
Sugarland

(Radio.com) Sugarland have revealed the dates and venues to their previously announced 2018 Still The Same Tour. The 48-city tour kicks off on May 4 in Durant, Oklahoma and runs through September 8 in Newark, New Jersey. The group will also make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville, among other cities.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on January 12 at 10 a.m. local time. The first leg will feature opening acts Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen, while Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell will accompany the duo during the second half.

'We are thrilled to head back out on the road together as this has been a long time coming for the both of us!" Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles said in a press release. 'And to have Brandy, Clare, Frankie and Lindsay join us will make our return really special."

Meanwhile, bandmate Kristian Bush couldn't be more excited to hit the road and visit with Sugarland fans. 'Can't wait to get back out there and share our new music with the best fans on earth!" Bush continued. 'It will be great to hear everyone singing the old favorites along with us all summer." See the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Sugarland Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sugarland T-shirts and Posters

More Sugarland News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Sugarland Add Dates And Openers To Still the Same Tour

Sugarland Announce North American 'Still the Same' Comeback Tour

Sugarland Return With First Single In Six Years

Camila Cabello, Sugarland, Nick Jonas Set For New Year's Eve

Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music

Sugarland Spark Reunion Speculation

Sugarland's Kristian Bush Releases New Solo Song 'Light Me Up'

Kristian Bush Sets Release Of Debut Solo Album 'Southern Gravity'


More Stories for Sugarland

Sugarland Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- Moody Blues Ray Thomas Dead at 76- Gene Simmons Reunited With Ace Frehley 'The Vault' Event- Radiohead Sue Lana Del Rey- more

The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour- Dillinger Escape Plan Say Farewell Following Final Shows- Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song- more

Page Too:
Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues- New Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples Track In 'Black Panther' Trailer- Nicki Minaj and Migos' Quavo Release Video- more

Justin Timberlake Announces 'Man of the Woods' Tour- Pink to Perform National Anthem At The Super Bowl- Carrie Underwood Previews Her New Track 'The Champion'- more

Blake Shelton Hints At Retirement- Mel Tillis Public Memorial Details Announced- Camila Cabello Previews Two New Tracks- Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men Team Up- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album

AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced

Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show

Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion

Robert Plant Revisits Led Zeppelin Classics On New Live DVD

Queen To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Sworn Enemy Member Passes Away

Jack White Returns With New Single 'Connected By Love'

Paul Rodgers Announces Free Concert Live Release

Danzig Making Special Plans For 30th Anniversary

The Breeders Reunite For New Album And Tour

39th Annual Blues Music Awards Nominations Announced

Radiohead's Publisher Address Lana Del Rey Copyright Dispute

John Corabi Revisits Motley Crue Album With New Live Release

Steven Tyler Announces Inaugural Janie's Fund Gala

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt Announces 2018 Tour Dates

• more

Page Too News Stories
Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues

New Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples Track In 'Black Panther' Trailer

Nicki Minaj and Migos' Quavo Release 'She For Keeps' Video

Muse, Eminem, The Killers Lead Bonnaroo 2018

Sugarland Add Dates And Openers To Still the Same Tour

Singled Out: Jesse Eplan's Dank

The Black Eyed Peas Release New Track 'Street Livin'

Justin Timberlake Reveals Some 'Filthy' Studio Footage

Blake Shelton Performs Two Songs from 'Texoma Shore' on Kimmel

Quavo Updates Fans On Progress For Migos' 'Culture II'

Kelly Clarkson Met Meryl Streep At The Golden Globes

Maddie And Tae Open Up About Depression Struggles

Justin Timberlake Announces 'Man of the Woods' Tour

Pink to Perform National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Carrie Underwood Previews Her New Track 'The Champion'

Loretta Lynn Falls And Breaks Her Hip

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.