Chris Robinson Returns To Black Crowes Roots With As The Crow Flies
01-11-2018
.
Chris Robinson

Chris Robinson will be returning to his roots and revisiting the music from the band that made him famous The Black Crowes with his new group As The Crow Flies.

The former Black Crowes singer will be playing songs from the band's song catalog on a 17-date tour this spring which is set to kick off on April 17th in Port Chester, NY at the Capitol Theatre.

He will be joined in the group by his former Black Crowes bandmates Audley Freed and Andy Hess, along with up and coming guitarist Marcus King and his fellow Chris Robinson Brotherhood stars Tony Leone and Adam MacDougall.

Robinson had the following to say in the announcement, "Spring will be sprung and the songs will be sung," said Robinson in a statement. "This crow will fly high with old friends and new. Bring on, bring on! I can't wait to hit the stage with some rock 'n' roll for the ages. It's been five years since I've had the privilege of singing these songs and with Audley Freed, Marcus King, Andy Hess, Adam McDougall and Tony Leone all onboard, a soulful rockin' funky good time is guaranteed!"

He also explained to Rolling Stone the reason for the group and revealed that these shows are all he has planned at the moment, with his focus returning to CRB. He said, "I guess, so if we have a great time, we could do it again in a couple of years. But CRB are completely booked.

"After May, we go back out and do our thing. We're making a new record this year, so we're in the process of putting all the tunes together. So like I said, the time was right, the people are people I love and want to play with, so we struck while the iron was hot."

As the Crow Flies Tour Dates:
April 17 - Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre
April 18 - Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory
April 21 - Live Oak, FL, Wanee Music Festival
April 22 - Birmingham, AL, Iron City Birmingham
April 24 - Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
April 25 - Lexington, KY, Machester Music Hall
April 26 - Chattanooga, TN, The Signal
April 28 - New Orleans, LA, The Joy Theater
April 29 - Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
May 1 - St. Louis, MO, The Pageant
May 2 - Kansas City, MO, The Truman
May 6 - Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre
May 8 - Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
May 9 - Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
May 11 - Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
May 12 - Lake Tahoe, NV, Montbleu Resort & Casino
May 13 - Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

