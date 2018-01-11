|
Chris Robinson Returns To Black Crowes Roots With As The Crow Flies
.
Chris Robinson will be returning to his roots and revisiting the music from the band that made him famous The Black Crowes with his new group As The Crow Flies. The former Black Crowes singer will be playing songs from the band's song catalog on a 17-date tour this spring which is set to kick off on April 17th in Port Chester, NY at the Capitol Theatre. He will be joined in the group by his former Black Crowes bandmates Audley Freed and Andy Hess, along with up and coming guitarist Marcus King and his fellow Chris Robinson Brotherhood stars Tony Leone and Adam MacDougall. Robinson had the following to say in the announcement, "Spring will be sprung and the songs will be sung," said Robinson in a statement. "This crow will fly high with old friends and new. Bring on, bring on! I can't wait to hit the stage with some rock 'n' roll for the ages. It's been five years since I've had the privilege of singing these songs and with Audley Freed, Marcus King, Andy Hess, Adam McDougall and Tony Leone all onboard, a soulful rockin' funky good time is guaranteed!" He also explained to Rolling Stone the reason for the group and revealed that these shows are all he has planned at the moment, with his focus returning to CRB. He said, "I guess, so if we have a great time, we could do it again in a couple of years. But CRB are completely booked. "After May, we go back out and do our thing. We're making a new record this year, so we're in the process of putting all the tunes together. So like I said, the time was right, the people are people I love and want to play with, so we struck while the iron was hot." As the Crow Flies Tour Dates:
The former Black Crowes singer will be playing songs from the band's song catalog on a 17-date tour this spring which is set to kick off on April 17th in Port Chester, NY at the Capitol Theatre.
He will be joined in the group by his former Black Crowes bandmates Audley Freed and Andy Hess, along with up and coming guitarist Marcus King and his fellow Chris Robinson Brotherhood stars Tony Leone and Adam MacDougall.
Robinson had the following to say in the announcement, "Spring will be sprung and the songs will be sung," said Robinson in a statement. "This crow will fly high with old friends and new. Bring on, bring on! I can't wait to hit the stage with some rock 'n' roll for the ages. It's been five years since I've had the privilege of singing these songs and with Audley Freed, Marcus King, Andy Hess, Adam McDougall and Tony Leone all onboard, a soulful rockin' funky good time is guaranteed!"
He also explained to Rolling Stone the reason for the group and revealed that these shows are all he has planned at the moment, with his focus returning to CRB. He said, "I guess, so if we have a great time, we could do it again in a couple of years. But CRB are completely booked.
"After May, we go back out and do our thing. We're making a new record this year, so we're in the process of putting all the tunes together. So like I said, the time was right, the people are people I love and want to play with, so we struck while the iron was hot."
As the Crow Flies Tour Dates:
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview
• Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video, Streams 2nd New Song
• Chris Robinson Returns To Black Crowes Roots With As The Crow Flies
• More Big Stars Added To Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Tribute
• Singled Out: The Unguided's Legendary
• OneRepublic Concert Film Coming Next Month
• The Killers Release 'Rut' Music Video
• Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Djangology' Video
• Don Broco Release 'Come Out To LA' Video
• Dan Patlansky Recruits Mollie Marriott For UK Tour
• Hayley Williams Invites 'Stranger Things' Star to Sing With Paramore
• Jeryko Launches Video Saga With 'Fighting For' Clip
• Michelle LeBlanc Announces New EP 'A Man Like You'
• A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album
• AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced
• Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
• Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced
• Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released
• Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila'
• Taylor Swift Announces Video For 'End Game' Feat Ed Sheeran and Future
• Rascal Flatts Announce Tour And Daytona 500 Performance
• Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic
• Lindsay Ell Unplugs For Cover Of Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy'
• Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo
• Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video
• Mariah Carey's 'Hero' Gets Snow Day Remix From School Principal
• Kelly Clarkson Reveals Secret Weapon For Parenting Chaos
• Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever
• G-Eazy Ends H&M Partnership Following 'Racially Insensitive' Ad
• Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.