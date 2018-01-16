Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Alter Bridge Singer Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour
01-16-2018
.
Myles Kennedy

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy will launch his debut solo release, "Year Of The Tiger", with a newly-announced UK tour. Due March 9 via CD, LP and digital formats, the concept record was inspired by the loss of the rocker's father when he was a child.

Kennedy recorded the album last year with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The singer's six-date UK run will open in Birmingham on March 17, and see stops in Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol before wrapping up in London on March 26.

A series of ticket pre-sales will begin Wednesday, January 17 at 9 a.m., with general pubic seats available Friday, January 19 at 9 a.m. via LiveNation.co.uk, venue box offices and via regular ticket providers.

Kennedy is previewing "Year Of The Tiger" with a video for the for the first single and title track. Watch the video and see the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Myles Kennedy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Myles Kennedy T-shirts and Posters

More Myles Kennedy News

Alter Bridge Singer Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Myles Kennedy Music
