Slash's Son Not Following In His Father's Footsteps
(Gibson) Pretty much everyone in the world knows Slash as the guitarist who inspired a generation of guitar players from the late Eighties all the way up to present day. Playing the intro to 'Sweet Child O' Mine' or the riff to 'Paradise City' are rites of passage for every budding guitar player. The image of Slash from the 'November Rain' video, hair flying in the wind as he solos on his Gibson Les Paul is one of rock's most iconic moments ever. As it turns out, all of the above reasons are why Slash's son London Hudson doesn't play guitar. The fifteen year-old plays drums in the The Classless Act and along with his bandmate Nico Tsangaris, gave his first interview to the Appetite For Distortion podcast. During the interview, Hudson was asked when he realised how famous his dad was and in the process, he revealed why he chose drums over guitar: "Since I was little, especially with the Velvet Revolver stuff, because that was the most I toured with him, was for the Velvet Revolver stuff. Seeing that many people at the shows was kind of crazy, and how they all just worshipped. Then going on the last GNR tour, and seeing all those people who still like him for much older stuff….is when it really clicked, going on that tour. But it never really hit me until this summer, where I was like, I don't want to live in his shadow, when I started playing in the band. That's the main reason I don't play guitar or stringed instruments." Hudson recalled getting into the drums a while ago saying, "It was years back, for me it was around 5th or 6th grade...I played bass for a year then, and I was just getting sick of it, and just bored, and I wanted to do something different. I was at Guitar Center with my Dad, and I started playing on the drum kit and really liked it." here.
