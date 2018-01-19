Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video
01-19-2018
Justin Timberlake

(Radio.com) As promised Justin Timberlake has released his new single "Supplies" and its accompanying music video, which features an appearance by Pharrell Williams.

The track is the latest song that has been from Timberlake's highly anticipated forthcoming studio album Man of the Woods, which is slated to be released on Feb. 2.

In the futuristic video, Timberlake sits and stares at a wall of television monitors broadcasting news clips about racism, misogyny and violence. He wanders a street filled with costumed, white-painted people, alligators and a man with a necklace made of handguns. Timberlake accompanies these powerful images with a love story depicted by warm embraces, face-stroking, and circles of fire spinning around him and his lover. Check out the new song and clip from JT here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

