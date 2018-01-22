|
Drake and Toronto Raptors Launch 'Welcome Toronto' Charity Project
.
(Radio.com) Drake and the Toronto Raptors are getting together to give back. The rapper and his hometown NBA team have announced a $3 million Canadian donation to be shared across a pair of basketball-focused initiatives (via Billboard). One million is slated to upgrade a dozen local community basketball courts, while the other two million will be given to stalwart nonprofit federation Basketball Canada, whose mission statement is to "aspire to excellence in leading the growth and development of the game at home, and in pursuing medal performances on the international stage." The initiative was announced last night (Jan. 17) at the Raptors' Air Canada Centre with a press conference held by Drake and Raptors President Masai Ujiri. The pair also revealed 'Welcome Toronto" project, which is described by the team as "an immersive brand experience focused on art, community and ball." It will include six OVO-themed Raptors' games for each of the next three NBA seasons. There will also be new OVO-edition uniforms and an OVO-designed black and gold home court. "It's nice to have the uniforms and the fancy court and the merchandise and stuff like that, but what was most important to me was just the call to action," Drake said at the press conference. "In this day and age, it's really easy to go on social media and talk about things that we'd like to see change or things that we think are wrong, then there's an opportunity, when you're presented with one, to be able to do something about it." Read more here.
One million is slated to upgrade a dozen local community basketball courts, while the other two million will be given to stalwart nonprofit federation Basketball Canada, whose mission statement is to "aspire to excellence in leading the growth and development of the game at home, and in pursuing medal performances on the international stage."
The initiative was announced last night (Jan. 17) at the Raptors' Air Canada Centre with a press conference held by Drake and Raptors President Masai Ujiri.
The pair also revealed 'Welcome Toronto" project, which is described by the team as "an immersive brand experience focused on art, community and ball." It will include six OVO-themed Raptors' games for each of the next three NBA seasons. There will also be new OVO-edition uniforms and an OVO-designed black and gold home court.
"It's nice to have the uniforms and the fancy court and the merchandise and stuff like that, but what was most important to me was just the call to action," Drake said at the press conference. "In this day and age, it's really easy to go on social media and talk about things that we'd like to see change or things that we think are wrong, then there's an opportunity, when you're presented with one, to be able to do something about it." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic
• Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour
• Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour
• Myles Kennedy Streaming New Song 'Haunted By Design'
• Singled Out: Falling Through April
• Fall Out Boy Announce Tour Including Special Wrigley Field Show
• Franz Ferdinand Rock 'Always Ascending' on 'Fallon'
• Dashboard Confessional Stream New Song 'Heart Beat Here'
• Imagine Dragons Preview Believer Documentary
• Circle Jerks Classic Album Remastered For Vinyl Reissue
• Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video
• Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour
• Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute
• Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations
• Drake Releases Two New Tracks: 'God's Plan', 'Diplomatic Immunity'
• Keith Urban Streaming New Single 'Parallel Line'
• Rihanna Added As Performer at Grammys
• Zedd And Maren Morris Have New Collaboration 'The Middle'
• Singled Out: Sammi Rae Murciano
• Haim Announce North American 'Sister Sister Sister' Tour
• Thomas Rhett Reveals The Advice For His Younger Self
• Justin Bieber's Mothers Shares Vacation Photo and Heartfelt Message
• Miranda Lambert's Tour To Support Local Shelter Dogs
• Justin Timberlake Releases Super Bowl Behind-the-Scenes Video
• Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney
• Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'
• Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts
• Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight
• Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.