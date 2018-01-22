Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Luke Bryan Trolls Blake Shelton Over His 1990s Mullet
01-22-2018
.
Luke Bryan

(Radio.com) Luke Bryan gave Blake Shelton a throwback taste of the '90s at this year's Crash My Playa event. Shelton was among the headliners at the 2018 edition of Bryan's annual Mexican vacation concert getaway, and Bryan took the opportunity to poke a little fun at his fellow country star.

Bryan dressed up in a mullet wig, cowboy hat and matching big belt buckle to achieve a look he calls "vintage BS." He posted a photo of the outfit while standing in front of Shelton's dressing room on Instagram.

Bryan's wife, Caroline, posted a photo of her own. The shot features Bryan in the mullet wig next to his wife, wearing a life preserver with the words "Sexiest Man Alive" written on it (People bestowed the honor on Shelton last year).

"Blake Bryan," Caroline captioned her post. "Luke really wanted to capture the vintage Blake look….but he actually looks like Luke from our college days." See her post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

