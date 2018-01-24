Adam Levine Reveals 'Sexiest Man' Blake Shelton Prank

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week (Jan. 18) the Maroon 5 singer recalled a prank he pulled on Shelton after he won back in 2013. The singer had a giant poster of the People magazine cover framed ("this is not a cheap practical joke") and sent to Shelton's home in Oklahoma.

In turn, Shelton immediately hung the framed Adam Levine People mag cover--in his barn, where Levine says it hangs to this day. "I guess that lit a fire under him, and he wanted it. But he's not sexy," Levine said. Watch the full clip here.