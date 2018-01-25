The Moody Blues Days Of Future Passed Live Set For Release

The label will be releasing Days Of Future Passed Live by The Moody Blues on DVD, Blu-ray and 2CD, on March 23rd featuring a live performance of the iconic and groundbreaking 1967 album from the anniversary tour last year where they played the entire album along with a full orchestra.

Days Of Future Passed Live was captured during at the Toronto stop of the album's 50th Anniversary Tour at the Sony Centre For The Performing Arts. Preordered the various formats here. We were the sent the following details:

The concert begins with the band by themselves performing a selection of classic Moody Blues tracks before they are joined by the orchestra to perform Days Of Future Passed plus a couple of fantastic encore tracks. The Bonus Feature, entitled "Remembering Days Of Future Passed", delivers brand new interviews with Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge discussing the making of this classic album.



The Moody Blues -- Justin Hayward (guitar, vocals); John Lodge (bass, vocals); Graeme Edge (drums, percussion) - are joined on stage by Norda Mullen (flute, guitar, percussion, vocals); Julie Ragins (keyboards, percussion, guitar, saxophone, vocals); Alan Hewitt (keyboards, vocals); Billy Ashbaugh (drums, percussion) and Elliot Davis (musical director, conductor and co-arranger). The live show also features the voice of Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons on the two spoken word tracks: "Morning Glory" and "Late Lament".

Tracklisting:

Part One - The Moody Blues In Concert (CD Disc 1)

1) I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band) 2) The Voice 3) Steppin' In A Slide Zone 4) Say It With Love 5) Nervous 6) Your Wildest Dreams 7) Isn't Life Strange 8) I Know You're Out There Somewhere 9) The Story In Your Eyes



Part Two - Days Of Future Passed Live (CD Disc 2)

10) The Day Begins 11) Morning Glory 12) Dawn (Prelude) 13) Dawn Is A Feeling 14) The Morning (Prelude) 15) Another Morning 16) Lunch Break (Prelude) 17) Peak Hour 18) Tuesday Afternoon (Forever Afternoon) 19) Evening (Time To Get Away) 20) The Sun Set (Prelude) 21) The Sun Set 22) Twilight (Prelude) 23) Twilight Time 24) Late Lament 25) Nights In White Satin 26) The Night (Finale)

Encore

27) Question 28) Ride My See-Saw